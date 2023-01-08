Akpom’ s Goal Not Enough As Brighton Thrash Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom continued his rich scoring form despite Middlesbrough going down to a 5-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Emirates FA Cup third round tie at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Pascal Groß opened scoring for Brighton on eight minutes.

Akpom equalised for Michael Carrick’s side five minutes later.

The Nigerian-born forward has now scored 11 goals in his last 13 games across all competitions for Boro.

Brighton took the lead again through Adan Lallana a minute before the half hour mark.

The visitors ran riot in the second half scoring three more goals with Alexis Mac Allister (brace) and Deniz Undav also scoring.

By Adeboye Amosu

