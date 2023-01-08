Ancelotti Bemoans Real Madrid Defeat To Villarreal

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has bemoaned Los Blancos’ defeat to Villarreal in their Laliga clash on Saturday,

Real Madrid lost 2-1 to the Yellow Submarines at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Yeremy Pino scored Villarreal’s first goal in the 47th minute and Karim Benzema equalised for Madrid from the penalty spot in the 60th minute. Gerard Moreno scored yet another penalty to win the game for the home team three minutes later.

Ancelotti disputed the validity of the penalty kicks that the Centre Referee, Cesar Soto, awarded to Villarreal.

“It was a difficult game, we’ve not defended well, and made mistakes at the start, and getting back in the game is not easy,” Football Espana quoted Ancelotti as saying.

“We have not started the year well, just like last year. When there’s a handball in the area, it’s a penalty. If it were up to me… it’s neither one nor the…