Aribo Relishes FA Cup Third-Round Win Over Crystal Palace

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, is excited after his club Southampton’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round, Completesports.com reports.

The Saints overcame Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Saturday, January 7.

Odsonne Edouard scored first in the 14th minute for Crystal Palace but Southampton came rallying back with goals from James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong in the 37th and 68th minutes respectively.

Aribo saluted the performance of his team on his Twitter and Instagram pages.

“Great result and performance from the team, onto the next round. Thank you to the traveling fans,” his posts read.

Aribo has made one Emirates FA Cup appearance for Southampton this season.

Southampton will find out who they will face in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup after the draws at the Etihad Stadium today (Sunday), undecided at the time of this report.

