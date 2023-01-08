Bendel Insurance Stun Akwa United 2-0 In Opener

Bendel Insurance recorded a shocking 2-0 away victory against former champions Akwa United in the opening game of the 2022/23 season at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

The game was Bendel Insurance’s first in the Nigerian top-flight in over three years.

It was also the first time Insurance have scored two goals in an NPFL game since they lost 3-2 to Zamfara United in October 2007.

Imade Osehenkhoe put the the visitors ahead seven minutes before the break after he was set up by Divine Nwachukwu.

Ismeal Sarki tucked in from a corner four minutes before the break.

The remaining matchday one fixtures will be played next weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu

