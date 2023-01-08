FA Cup: Dennis’ Goal Drought Continues As Blackpool Thrash Nottingham Forest 4-1

Emmanuel Dennis’ poor form in front of goal continues as he fired blanks in Nottingham Forest’s 4-1 loss to Blackpool in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Dennis was back in action for Forest after only making the bench in their last two games.

However, it was not to be for the Super Eagles forward as he could not help Forest overcome the Championship club.

The last time Dennis scored for Forest was in a 1-1 home draw against Aston Villa on 10th October, 2022.

Also, he has only scored one goal in 10 appearances in the Premier League this season.

His Nigerian teammate Taiwo Awoniyi was not in action after suffering a knock in the league game at Southampton on Wednesday.

And in Saturday’s Cup tie, Blackpool went 1-0 up on 17 minutes. A scramble in the box resulted in the ball breaking to Marvin Ekpiteta and the defender slotted in.

In the 64th minute Blackpool increased their advantage through Ian Poveda. The attacking midfielder was assisted by Jerry…