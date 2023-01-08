FA Cup: Man City Humiliate Chelsea 4-0, To Face Arsenal Or Oxford In 4th Round

Manchester City recorded their third win of the season against Chelsea after a comfortable 4-0 win in Sunday’s Emirates FA Cup third round tie at the Etihad.

A brace from Riyad Mahrez and a goal each from Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden secured City’s passage into the fourth round where they will face either Arsenal or Oxford United.

Recall, City ousted Chelsea in this season’s Carabao Cup following a 2-0 win also at the Etihad.

City went close to opening the score on 11 minutes as Mahrez broke on the left but his low cross was saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In the 19th minute Cole Palmer raced on to a long pass went one on one with Arrizabalaga but saw his low strike hit the side netting.

City took the lead on 23 minutes off a brilliant Mahrez free-kick which sailed over the Chelsea wall into the top left corner.

City doubled their lead on 30 minutes through Julian Alvarez who converted from the penalty spot, after Kai Havertz handled a corner kick with his hand following…