‘He’s Simply Unstoppable’ –Ten Hag Hails Rashford

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has revealed that it will be difficult for teams to stop Marcus Rashford.

The Dutch tactician made this known on the backdrop of the team’s 3-1 win over Everton in the FA Cup on Friday, where the England international netted two goals.

The former Ajax boss, however, urged Rashford’s teammates to continue to play to his strengths.

“As a team we have to make sure we create the space, playing to his strengths. That is about Marcus doing really well but also the team, getting into the shapes.

“I think he is unstoppable with his speed, his dribbles and his directness,” Ten Hag said.

Rashford has now scored seven goals in his last seven appearances at Old Trafford.

