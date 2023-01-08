Iwobi Issues Fitness Update To Allay Injury Fears

Alex Iwobi hopes to be fit soon after he was stretchered off in the second half of Everton’s Emirates FA Cup 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Friday night, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi was badly tackled by Tyrell Malacia and appeared to be in severe pains as he left the pitch in a stretcher.

There were fears the Nigeria international could set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following the setback.

The 26-year-old has however allayed fears over his fitness and stated that he will be back in action soon.

The midfielder also thanked the fans for their show of love and support.

“Appreciate The Love, Back Soon,” Iwobi wrote on his Twitter handle.

Iwobi has played every minutes of Everton’s 18 Premier League games this season.

He has scored one goal and contributed six assists.

By Adeboye Amosu

