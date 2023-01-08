Iwobi Ruled Out For Three Weeks With Ankle Ligament Injury

Everton have announced that Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi will be sidelined for around three weeks with ankle ligament injury.

The Toffees disclosed this in a statement released on Sunday.

Iwobi suffered the injury in Friday’s Emirates FA Cup third round fixture at Manchester United which Everton lost 3-1.

The former Arsenal man twisted his ankle following a challenge by United’s Tyrell Malacia and had to be stretchered off.

The statement from Everton read:”Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for around three weeks with the ankle ligament injury sustained against Manchester United on Friday.

“The Everton midfielder was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half of the FA Cup tie at Old Trafford.

“Scan results on Saturday confirmed a lateral ligament injury that will be managed conservatively by the Club’s medical team at Finch Farm.”

