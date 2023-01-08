Iwobi To Have Scan On Ankle Injury

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi is to have a scan on his ankle, after sustaining possible ligament damage during Everton’s 3-1 FA Cup third-round loss against Manchester United on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi went down after a challenge from United’s Tyrell Malacia and could not continue.

The 26-year-old was replaced by Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 51st minute after being taken off on a stretcher.

And commenting on Iwobi’s injury, Everton manager Frank Lampard said:“We hope it’s not too serious. It looks like an ankle ligament injury. He will have a scan on Saturday to confirm.”

Also Read: Onyekuru Thrilled After Bagging Brace For Adana Demirspor

The defeat by United extends Everton’s winless run to eight matches, with their last victory in any competition coming against Crystal Palace on October 22.

Despite the defeat, Lampard expressed delight with his team’s performance.

The Chelsea legend believe such performance will soon produce…