Messi Wins 2022 IFFHS Best Playmaker Award

Argentina legend, Lionel Messi, has won the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) playmaker of the year award for the fifth time.

According to Marca, Messi won the IFFHS award after accumulating 170 points in the ranking process. He scored 35 goals, dished out 30 assists and had 102 key passes in the period under review.

Croatian midfield maestro Luka Modric came second with 115 points. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and Antoine Griezman round off the top six.

Also Read: Al Nassr Terminate Aboubakar’s Contract Following Ronaldo’s Arrival

Messi has won the accolade more than any other footballer – five times with former Barcelona teammate Xavi Hernandez next to him with four wins.

Messi has bagged 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 matches across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, emerging as the tournament’s best…