Onuachu Bags 14th League Goal As Genk Beat Club Brugge

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu took his goal tally in this season’s Belgian Jupiler to 14, after scoring in Genk’s 3-1 home win against Club Brugge on Sunday.

The win means Genk are 10 points clear of second-placed Union St. Gilloise in the league table after 19 games.

Onuachu maintains leadership in the top scorers chart following his latest strike in Sunday’s fixture.

Prior to the game against Club Brugge, Onuachu had failed to score in Genk’s last two games.

Club Brugge Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika was not in action while Yira Sor made his debut for Genk, coming on in the 88th minute.

Hans Vanaken gave Club Brugge the lead in the 21st minute but Carlos Cuesta equalised for Genk on 25 minutes.

Onuachu then put the home side 2-1 ahead in the 67th minute off an assist from Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil.

With 15 minutes left Club Brugge were reduced to 10 men after Abakar Sylla was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Genk capitalised in the man advantage and…