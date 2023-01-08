Oshoala Scores, Provides Assist In Barcelona’s 4-0 Win Vs Sevilla

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala scored and provided an assist in Barcelona’s 4-0 home win against in the Spanish women’s league on Saturday.

In action for Sevilla was Oshoala’s Falcons teammate Toni Payne who featured for 90 minutes.

Oshoala broke the deadlock in the 11th minute before setting up the second goal on 34 minutes scored by Claudia Pina.

She has now scored five goals in 12 league appearances for the league champions.

Also, she has bagged four goals in her last four games in all competitions.

Last season Oshoala was top scorer in the Spanish women’s topflight after netting 20 goals.

It is a fourth consecutive win for Barcelona while Sevilla are winless in their last five (three defeats and two draws).

Meanwhile, Barcelona lead in the league standings on 39 points after playing 13 games.

