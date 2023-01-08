Potter May Be Sacked If…-McGrath Warns

Manchester United hero Paul McGrath has warned Chelsea manager, Graham Potter that he may be sacked if the team loses today in the FA Cup against Man City.

In a chat with Sunday World, McGrath stated that the Blues owner may be forced to sack Potter and appoint a high profile manager in a bid to restore the club’s pride.

“Football isn’t fair and if Chelsea lose today, the owners have a choice.

“Do they persist with Potter or take the financial hit in firing him and his staff, then go for a big-name manager to try and restore the club to the heights?

“The better Eddie Howe does with Newcastle, the worse it gets for Potter.

“There’s a young English football manager who has had success, relatively so, with both Bournemouth and Newcastle. So it can be done.

“So far, the Chelsea supporters have stood with Potter, which seems fair enough, and that will stand to him.

“As it is, there is no clamour from the fans for change, they perhaps realise that Roman…