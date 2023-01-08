Why Chelsea Fans Must Forget About Abramovich’s Era

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has urged Stamford Bridge fans to focus on the current era and forget about former owner Roman Abramovich.

Potter insists the club must move on from the Russian billionaire.

Speaking ahead of the second of two matches against Manchester City in the FA Cup, having lost the first in midweek, Potter tried to explain that his side will stick to their long-term plan, ending a period of hiring and firing under the previous owner.

“There is a completely different ownership than there was,” Potter told reporters. “That is hard for some people to get their head around because for twenty years Chelsea was one thing and now all of a sudden it’s different.

“Yet people still think back to what happened in the past twenty years. That is normal but it is completely different. The reason for me to take the job was the chance to shape a club that is in a massive transitional period. It’s huge.

“Twenty years is a long time to have that leadership and…