Akwa United Boss Reacts To Insurance Loss

Akwa United head coach, Ayodeji Ayeni has admitted that his team lost to Bendel Insurance due to some expensive mistakes, but maintained that they would get back on track as soon as possible.

Two first-half goals by Imade Osehenkhoe and Sarki Ismael gave Insurance a 2-0 victory in the opening fixture of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

Coach Ayeni in a post-match press conference said, ‘’in the first half we were not coordinated, we were tensed, and my players were nervous and at some point, they were anxious to get things done in a hurry. It’s unfortunate that we made two mistakes and paid dearly for them because the mistakes cost us all three points.

‘’Football is a game of three results; win, lose or draw. Today we lost, and as a coach, it is a painful defeat for me, especially being our first home game of the season. We went into the game with lots of hope and there were lots of expectations, but it ended in favour of the visitors. Losing today is…