Athletic Bilbao Vs Osasuna – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna – After their most recent result, a 1-6 Copa del Rey victory against Eldense, Athletic Bilbao is looking to win again. Athletic Bilbao had 59% of the possession in that game and 13 shots on goal, 6 of which were successful.

Nico Williams (35′), Lex Berenguer (41′, 65′), Oier Zarraga (59′), and Iker Muniain (90′) scored goals for Athletic Bilbao. Eldense made 12 attempts at goal, one of which were successful.

Athletic Bilbao’s defence has been doing a great job this year, as shown by their most recent results.

Athletic Bilbao have been wasteful, as seen by the fact that three goals have been scored their goalkeeper in the past six games.

Osasuna will play after beating Gimnàstic de Tarragona 1-2 in their most recent Copa del Rey match.

Osasuna had 68% of the ball during that game and made 27 attempts on goal, five of which…