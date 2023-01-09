Cremonese Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Hellas Verona

Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke featured for Cremonese who lost 2-0 away to Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A on Monday.

Dessers was in the 60th minute after failing to score his first league goal since October, 2022.

Okereke, whose last goal in the Italian topflight was on November, 2022, came on in the 77th minute.

It was Cremonese’s second defeat since the restart of the league which leaves them bottom with no win after 17 games on the log.

First half brace from Darko Lazovic was enough to seal the win for Verona who recorded a first league win since last year September.

Lazovic gave Verona the lead in the 9th minute before adding the second in the 26th minute.

