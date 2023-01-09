Eagles Won’t Miss World Cup Under Peter Obi –Baba-Ahmed

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, says he’s confident the Super Eagles won’t miss the World Cup if Peter Obi is elected as President.

Recall that the three-time Africa Cup of Nations failed to make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, losing the spot to Ghana.

Baba-Ahmed spoke during an appearance alongside Peter Obi, on The Peoples Townhall, a live event organised by Channels Television and its partners on Sunday.

He said they would ensure that Nigeria wins the Nations Cup as well as participate in every World Cup.

“I will plead with Mr President to see that whoever is in charge of sports will see that we move mountains to bring the African Cup to Nigeria. There is no way the World Cup will be played without Nigeria. Nigeria has passed that; it will never happen again by the grace of God,” Baba-Ahmed vowed.

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate said his and Obi’s administration would see to it that people who…