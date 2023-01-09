Ighalo Targets FIFA Club World Cup Glory With Al Hilal

Odion Ighalo is upbeat on the chances of Al Hilal claiming the FIFA Club World Cup title in Morocco.

The competition will run from February 1 to 11.

Real Madrid and Flamengo, current European and South American champions are firm favourites to win the competition.

Seattle Sounders, Auckland City and Wydad Casablanca are other teams that will participate in the competition.

Ighalo is confident Al Hilal can upset the form book by winning the competition.

“Everything is possible in football. Nowadays you can’t predict what’s going to happen. If you work hard and fight hard on the field of play you can do anything. Look at Morocco at the World Cup, for instance,” Ighalo told FIFA.com.

” Nobody gave them a chance. They got to the semi-final and they almost got to the final. I believe Al Hilal can…