Napoli Celebrate Osimhen’s 10th Serie A Goal Of The Season

Italian club Napoli have celebrated Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen’s goal against Sampdoria in their Serie A clash.

The Partenopei recorded a 2-0 win over Sampdoria yesterday, January 8 at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Goals from Osimhen and Elif Elmas in either half gave Napoli the win.

The Naples based club congratulated Osimhen on scoring his 10th League goal of the season.

“Victor bagged his 10th league goal of the season yesterday to reach double figures for his third season on the bounce!,” the Tweet reads.

Osimhen has scored 10 times and laid on two assists in 13 Serie A games this term.

The Super Eagles star has got 15 goals in 23 matches for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Napoli sit atop the Serie A standings with 44 points from 17 games this season.

