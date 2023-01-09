Nigerian Winger Joins Turkish Club Caykur Rizespor

Turkish Super Lig outfit, Caykur Rizespor have announced the signing of Nigeria winger, Ibrahim Olawoyin.

Rizespor signed Olawoyin from Turkish second division one club, Ankara Keçiörengücü.

The former Rangers International of Enugu player spent the first half of the season with Ankara Keçiörengücü.

“Çaykur Rizespor has reached an agreement in principle with Ankara Keçiörengücü for the transfer of İbrahim Olavoyin to our club,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“We say “Welcome” to Olavoyin and wish him success in his new team. It is announced with our respect to our community and the public.”

He is the second Nigerian to join Rizespor in the last few days.

Former U-23 Eagles defender, Okechukwu Azubuike was announced as Rizespor’s player last weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu

