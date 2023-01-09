Osimhen Happy With Leadership Role At Napoli

Victor Osimhen is delighted to assume leadership role at Serie A club, Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen was on target in Napoli’s 2-0 away win against Sampdoria on Sunday night.

It was the forward’s 10th goal of the campaign.

Read Also: Onuachu Bags 14th League Goal As Genk Beat Club Brugge To Go 10 Points Clear

“I want to say congratulations to the team, we deserved the win,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“It was not a good game against Inter Milan, it’s important we start well here. Sampdoria are a good side, we showed respect, we came here for the win and I am happy to contribute a goal for the team.”

Osimhen also reflected on his relationship with manager, Luciano Spalletti.



Read Also: French Cup: Man United Defender Bailly’s Kung-fu Kick Lands Opponent In Hospital

“I want to say thank you to the coach for believing in me. Someone has to stand up for the team and speak, we cannot always wait for it be captain Di Lorenzo, and the coach also gave us…