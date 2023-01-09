Peseiro Can Woo Balogun To Represent Eagles

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has urged the Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro to woo Reims striker, Folarin Balogun to the senior national team to bolster the team’s attack.

Recall that last year, the England youth international, admitted that he’s open to playing for Nigeria if the NFF invites him despite being eligible for two other countries.

The 21-year-old is currently enjoying his spell in the Ligue 1 with Reims, scoring 10 goals and providing 2 assists in 16 games.

Under FIFA rules, in-form Balogun would be free to switch to represent the Super Eagles because he has not played for the England senior side competitively.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, Aikhoumogbe stated that the NFF and Peseiro should grab the chance of convincing Balogun to play for the senior national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“If you ask me, bringing Balogun to the senior national team fold will definitely bolster the Super…