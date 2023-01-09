‘Potter Needs More Time At Chelsea’ —Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that Graham Potter needs more time at Chelsea amid increasing pressure on the Blues boss following their FA Cup exit.

The Blues exited this season’s Emirates FA Cup after a 4-0 drubbing in the hands of City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

It was a particularly poor performance from Chelsea, who managed just one shot on target in the match, with fans heard chanting the name of former boss, Thomas Tuchel, during the second half.

The Blues have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions in a wretched run that’s seen them get knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as well as slip down to tenth in the Premier League.

Commenting on the humiliating defeat, Potter said:“I can understand their [the fans’] anger. They’re supporters of Chelsea, they’re used to better than this and I can understand their position.

“All I know is that we’re working really, really hard. We’re in a tough moment and I…