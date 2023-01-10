2023 WWC: Super Falcons Boss Waldrum Targets Positive Outing In Australia/ New Zealand

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum is optimistic of an impressive performance at the forthcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup finals coming up in Australia & New Zealand in the summer.

The American tactician is full of optimism, and is confident that his team can go far in the global tournament, but insists they have to take it one step at a time to achieve greatness.

”The first target for us at the World Cup is to advance out of the group stage,” Waldrum told the thenff.com.

“Everyone wants to get to the knockout stage but obviously in order to achieve that, you have to advance out of the group and now, our focus is principally on doing that.”

Nigeria will tackle Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland in the group stage of the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup finals ever in group B of the tournament that begins on 20th July.

It is the first time…