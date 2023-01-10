Ancelotti Is The World’s Best Coach –Gattuso Hails Super Cup Foe

Valencia coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has complimented his Real Madrid rival in Wednesday’s 2022 Spanish Super Cup semi-final match, Carlo Ancelotti, hailing Los Blancos’ (The Whites) gaffer as the best in the world.

Real Madrid and Valencia are set to clash in the first semi-final of the four-team Spanish Super Cup semi-final tomorrow January 11 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Real Betis will face Barcelona in the second semi-final on Thursday at the same venue.

In his post-match comments, Gattuso hailed Ancelotti’s tactical ability, labelling him the world’s best in the business.

“Ancelotti is the best coach in the world,” Gattuso told Diario AS as quoted by Tribuna.com.

“Carlo comes from three or four generations ago. And he has always had the key to get inside the players’ heads. Regardless of tactics or his way of training, he is the best for this. It…