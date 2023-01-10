Antony Involved In Car Crash

Manchester United Brazilian forward Antony crashed his BMW sports car on a motorway on New Year’s Eve in a terrifying incident, the Sun reports.

Antony had featured for United in their Premier League victory over Wolves earlier in the day before destroying his X6 in roadworks.

The 20-year-old did not sustain any injuries in the accident but was left badly shaken, while no other individuals were involved.

Police arrived at the scene on the M56 near the Brazilian’s home in Hale, with the footballer passing a breathalyser test with his car recovered.

Antony was left out of the United squad which claimed a comfortable win at Bournemouth three days later as he recovered from the incident.

The former Ajax star had ambiguously spoken of a “shock” off-field incident after Friday night’s FA Cup win over Everton, in which he had opened the scoring. That game represented a return to normality for the player after a tough start to the year.

