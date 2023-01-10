Badiashile Expresses Desire To Learn From Silva At Chelsea

New Chelsea signing Benoit Badiashile says he can’t wait to learn from Thiago Silva.

Recall that the French defender penned a deal until 2030 at Stamford Bridge last week and has spoken of his delight at joining the Blues and why he can’t wait to get to work with his new team-mates.

However, in a chat with the Club’s website, Badiashile stated that Chelsea is a great club with great players and that he will be delighted to learn from Silva.

“It’s a pleasure to be here at Chelsea,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s a huge club. I’ve followed Chelsea for a long time and I admire the rich history of the club, so it’s a pleasure to be able to play here.

“Chelsea is a great club with great players. I remember watching players like John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba when I was younger and it’s a real joy to be able to play for a team that used to have players like this in the changing room.”

In terms of the current squad, Benoit revealed he is…