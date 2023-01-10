Chelsea Target Surprise Move For Madueke

Chelsea are considering a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke.

The Blues, according to The Times, want to sign Madueke during the current transfer window.

The former European champions are set for a busy January and are closing in on agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Madueke spent four years in Tottenham’s academy but broke through in senior football after moving to PSV, where he has scored an impressive 19 goals in 77 matches and earned four caps for England under-21s.

And he could put pen-to-paper on a deal at Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window.

