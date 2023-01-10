Iheanacho Seeks Revenge Against Newcastle United

Kelechi Iheanacho says Leicester City will look to gain revenge for their recent defeat to Newcastle United when both teams clash in the Carabao Cup quarter-final later today.

The Foxes lost 3-0 at home against Newcastle United last month.

With a place in the last-four of the Carabao Cup up for grabs, Iheanacho insisted that they will give everything to beat the Magpies.

“It’s a great competition as well, the cup,” Iheanacho the club’s official website.

“Playing them now, obviously it’s time for revenge because they beat us in the [Premier League].

“We’re going there to fight and to make sure we get the win. It will be a tough game for us but hopefully we can get through.

“They (Newcastle)…