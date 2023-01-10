Martinez Made A Fool Of Himself At 2022 World Cup Final -Lloris

France goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris has blasted Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez for his behaviour during the 2022 World Cup final.

Recall that the Aston Villa goalkeeper played a crucial role as his team won the shootout over France.

Martinez saved a penalty from Kingsley Coman and psyched out Aurelien Tchouameni, who pulled his spot-kick wide.

However, Martinez has come in for criticism for his attitude on and off the pitch in Qatar.

Lloris has now insisted he could never act in the same way as the Argentina international.

“There are some things I can’t do. Making a fool of myself in goal, rattling my opponent and crossing the line. I just can’t do that,” Lloris told L’Equipe.

“I’m too rational and honest a man to go that way. I don’t know how to win like that, although I didn’t really want to lose like that either.”

