Newcastle Beat Leicester To Seal Carabao Cup Semifinals

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi featured for Leicester who lost 2-0 to Newcastle in the quarter-finals of this season’s Carabao Cup.

Ndidi played for 90 minutes while Iheanacho replaced Luke Thomas in the 64th minute.

Newcastle broke the deadlock in the 59th minute through Dan Burn, who took advantage of sloppy defending and slotted home.

In the 71st minute Joelinton doubled Newcastle lead after he was set up by former Arsenal player Joe Willock.

And at Old Trafford, Manchester United progressed into the last four with a convincing 3-0 win against lower division side Charlton Athletics.

Late brace from Marcus Rashford and a first half goal from Antony sealed United’s passage into the next stage.

Antony opened scoring in the 21st minute before Rashford made it 2-0 on 90 minutes.

And in the 94th minute Rashford got his second and United’s third goal.

