Olayinka Signs Pre-Contract Agreement With Former Champions League Winners

Serbian giants Red Star Belgian have announced that Super Eagles forward Peter Olayinka, has signed a pre-contract agreement which will see him join them on 1st July, 2023.

Red Star made the announcement on their Twitter handle.

The club stated that Olayinka, who currently plays for Czech Republic side Slavia Prague, has penned a three-year contract, with the option of an additional year.

“We’re delighted to announce that forward Peter Olayinka has signed a pre-contract agreement to join us on 1 July on a free transfer from Slavia Prague,” Red Star announced.

“The Nigerian goalscorer will sign a three-year contract, with the option of an additional year.”

Olayinka has scored five goals in 10 appearances for Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic elite division.

Red Star currently top the 16-team Serbian topflight on 53 points and are 10 points ahead of Partizan.

They lifted the European Cup (known now as the UEFA Champions League) in 1991 after defeating Olympique…