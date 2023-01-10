Onazi Moves To Bahraini Club East Riffa

Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has joined Bahrain Premier League outfit, East Riffa Sports Club.

Onazi joined East Riffa from Italian Serie D outfit, Casertana FC.

The 30-year-old trained with Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Remo Stars last month fueling speculations he could be set for a return home.

The combative midfielder has struggled to stay fit in recent years.

The vastly travelled player has featured for clubs in Italy, Turkey, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia and Denmark.

East Riffa are hovering around the relegation zone with nine points from as many matches.

Onazi was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

By Adeboye Amosu

