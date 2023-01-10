Serie A: Lookman Missing As Atalanta Edge Bologna

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman was conspicuously missing in Atalanta’s 2-1 win over Bologna in Monday’s Serie A game.

Lookman has made 16 appearance, netted 7 goals and bagged three assists.

Bologna took an early lead through Riccardo Orsolini. The Italian striker pounced on the ball at the edge of the box and found the back of the net at the far post with a surgical left-foot finish.

Atalanta leveled parity in the second half thanks to Koopmeiners’ long-range scorcher.

However, substitute, Boga looked unstoppable and delivered a second assist for Højlund, who moved well between the lines and made the most of a through ball, beating Lukasz Skorupski with a chip finish.

Atalanta secured their first win in five games after three defeats and one draw and are now -3 from a Champions League spot, level on points with Roma and Lazio.

