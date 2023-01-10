Watch Jay Jay Okocha In BetKing’s New Responsible Gaming Film

Picture this, you’ve been exercising for thirty minutes and your body is screaming for a break but you don’t stop till you collapse. You hit a limit but you refused to stop and you’ve put yourself at risk. That’s what happens when you engage in any kind of activity without setting a clear limit on when to stop – including sports betting.

Gaming has always been a thing people love but it can occasionally be too tempting. Not setting clear boundaries can result in irresponsible gaming. It’s crucial to understand what responsible gaming is and to make sure you implement it for your welfare because gaming can be both enjoyable and potentially dangerous.

What is Responsible Gaming?

Responsible gaming is about using betting for fun and entertainment’s sake. Sports betting can become problematic when punters bet more money than they can afford to lose. Responsible gaming can help gaming enthusiasts avoid potential pitfalls.

Recognizing that responsible gaming programs…