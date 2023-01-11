Alves Under Investigation Over Sexual Assault Allegation

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves is under investigation over an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub in Spain last month, Sky Sports reports.

The court in Barcelona said in a statement it had opened proceedings “for an alleged crime of sexual assault as a result of the complaint filed by a woman for events that allegedly occurred in a nightclub in Barcelona last month”.



The statement did not specifically name Alves but a court spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters he was the subject of the complaint.

The spokeswoman said the case was under investigation but the court had no more information.

According to Spanish media, a woman had accused Alves of touching her beneath her underwear without her consent when she was with friends at a nightclub in late December 2022.

A spokesperson for Alves, asked by Reuters for comment, said the player “vehemently denies” all allegations. Alves is currently in Mexico playing for Pumas UNAM.

Alves told…