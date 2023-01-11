Belgian Cup: Onuachu, Sor In Action As Genk Suffer Humiliating Quarter-finals Defeat

Paul Onuachu and Yira Sor featured for Genk who lost 3-0 at home to Antwerp, in the quarter-finals of the Belgian Cup.

Onuachu was on from the start before going off in the 67th minute, while Sor came on in the 57th minute.

Goals from Vincent Janssen, Ritchie De Laet and Michel-Ange Balikwisha sealed Antwerp’s passage into the semi-finals.

Janssen broke the deadlock just three minutes into the game before De Laet made it 2-0 on 42 minutes.

And in the 50th minute Balikwisha got on the score sheet to put his side 3-0 ahead.

Onuachu and Sor will hope to return to winning ways when they host Zulte Waregem in the league on Saturday.

The Super Eagles striker has scored 14 goals in 16 appearances in the Belgian Jupiler this season.

Onuachu currently tops the scorers chart and is three goals ahead of Spanish player Mario Gonzalez of Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

