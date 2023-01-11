Bosso Eager For ‘Unfinished Business At U-20 W/Cup’ As Nigeria Face Qualifiers

Nigeria’s U-20 national team, Flying Eagles opened camp Monday in Abuja with two invited overseas-based players in attendance in training at the Moshood Abiola national stadium Goal Project even as coach Ladan Bosso targets picking one of the World Cup tickets at the upcoming 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, reports Completesports.com.

The 2023 U-23 AFCON will hold in Egypt from February 19 until March 11. The tournament also serves as the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Indonesia.

Bosso told Completesports.com in an interview after training that being in a very tough Group A of the U-20 AFCON 2023 does not bother him because according to him, one must beat the best to be champion. Nigeria is in the same group as Senegal, Mozambique and host Egypt.

“I have unfinished business at the Under-20 World Cup and I want to return to do what I could not do when I took Flying Eagles to Chile in 2007,” Bosso told Completesports.com in…