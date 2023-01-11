Don’t Sign Weghorst, Van Basten Warns Ten Hag

Former Netherlands striker, Marco van Basten has told Man United manager, Erik Ten Hag not to sign Beşiktaş striker, Wout Weghorst.

Basten warned that Manchester United would face the danger of ‘having too many Dutch people’ at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are desperately in need of a striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and January transfer window has provided an ample opportunity to find a goalscorer.

Erik ten Hag sees Weghorst as the player he wants to add on loan to his squad as a short-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport: “It can become dangerous if you have too many Dutch people and things are not going well.

“Then it will work against you. Ten Hag has to be careful with that.

“I have my doubts. I don’t think Weghorst is very strong in that regard…”

