Everton Prepare Bid For Arnaut Danjuma

Everton are interested in signing Villarreal forward, Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma is willing to leave Villarreal after losing his place in the team following Quique Sentien’s arrival.

The 25-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, which includes six league starts.



Villarreal, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano are open to selling the forward.

The Yellow Submarine need to balance their accounts and would not look badly on Danjuma’s departure in January.

His representatives are also reportedly in contact with several clubs across Europe.

The versatile forward arrived Villarreal from Bournemouth in 2021.

