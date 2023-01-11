FIFPRO Adds Ajibade To Global Player Council

FIFPRO has added Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade to the list of their Global Player Council.

Enez Mango (Farul Constanta/Kenya) and Marshall Munetsi (Reims/Zimbabwe) are the other latest additions to the council.

Their addition brings the total number of players on the council to 34.

“It’s important that the voices of players are heard,” said Nigeria forward Ajibade.

“I’m looking forward to using my platform to help players in Africa and beyond.”

“Players should be consulted and have a say when it comes to decisions that affect our job,” said Kenya international Mango. “I’ve joined FIFPRO’s Global Player Council in order to make a difference.”

The council assists FIFPRO and its 66 affiliated national player associations to represent footballers in negotiations about global issues that directly affect them including the international match calendar, employment standards, the use of personal data, social media abuse, and more.

“Being a part of…