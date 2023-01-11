I Would Love To Return To Barca

RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo has reiterated his desire to return to Barcelona.

In an interview with Bild, the RB Leipzig player has acknowledged that Barça, who he played for until he was 16, will always be his home.

“I played there for six years when I was young,” Olmo said. “It will always be home to me. Many of my friends from the national team play there.”

Olmo would also like to return to the Spanish league one day: “I want to go back at some point, it would be great. Spain is my country, my league. My family and friends live there. But I’m not just tied to Spain. The most important thing for me is to play for a club where I feel loved and important.”

Olmo has a contract with the German club until June 2024.

“I have my agent who is in charge,” he added. “I only focus on football. I have spoken with Max Eberl several times, but so far not on the subject. Maybe we will talk about it again here at the training ground. We will see what happens….