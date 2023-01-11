‘I’m Excited To Play At Chelsea’ –Felix

Chelsea’s new signing, Joao Felix, has expressed excitement joining one of the great teams in the world.

Recall that Chelsea had earlier on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Felix from Atletico Madrid on loan for the remainder of the season.

Felix signed a six-month loan deal to remain at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season.

Reacting after completing his move to Chelsea, the Portugal international told Chelsea’s official website:

“Chelsea is one of the great teams in the world, and I hope to help the team reach its objectives, so I am very, very happy to be here and very excited to play at Stamford Bridge.”

Felix was part of the Atletico Madrid side, which claimed La Liga two seasons ago.

