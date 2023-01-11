IMC Boss Elegbeleye Optimistic New NPFL Season Will Be Exciting

Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye has expressed optimism that the 2022/23 NPFL season will go down as one of the best organised in recent years, reports Completesports.com.

Honourable Elegbeleye who stated this Monday soon after he visited the NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau in his office in Abuja, said his optimism stems from the smooth take-off of the new season and the outcome of the opening game that saw newcomers, Bendel Insurance, beat the home side Akwa United 2-0 in Uyo.

“I am impressed with the opening game of the season and if the result is anything to judge with, I am optimistic that we are in for one the best NPFL seasons in recent years,” Elegbeleye told Completesports.com.

“The officiating was good, the standard of play was superb and the atmosphere was conducive for football. To cap it all, the away side won in a very difficult-to-win Godswill Akpabio international…