Ligue 2: Maja Bags Brace In Bordeaux’s Draw Away, Takes League Tally To 10

Josh Maja continued his superb scoring form as he bagged a brace in Bordeaux’s 2-2 draw at Caen, in the French Ligue 2 on Tuesday night.

Maja’s brace took his tally in the second-tier division to 10.

He gave Bordeaux the lead as early as the 4th minute before making it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

The 24-year-old leads the top scorers standing and is two goals ahead of Côte d’Ivoire striker Jean-Philippe Krasso who is second.

Also, he has found the back of the net four times in his last three games in all competitions for Bordeaux.

In the 52nd minute Caen pulled a goal back through Mendy while Bordeaux were reduced to 10 men following Michelin’s sending off.

With eight minutes left Caen completed the comeback thanks to Abdi.

But all hopes of snatching the winner by Caen was dashed as they also had a player sent off after Court was shown a straight red.

The draw means Bordeaux in second place (on 32 points) in the league table, missed the opportunity to close the gap on…