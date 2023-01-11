Maja Thrilled With Scoring Form For Bordeaux

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja has expressed his delight with his recent scoring form for Ligue 2 side Bordeaux.

Bordeaux played out a 2-2 draw away to Caen on Tuesday at the Stade Michel -d’Ornano.

Maja’s brace put his side 2-0 up by the 25th minute but goals from Alexander Mendy and Ali Al-Abdi in the second half earned Caen a share of the spoils.

Maja talked up the team performance and his goal tally after the game.

“We started this game well, we scored two goals early in the game, so it’s good, we have to continue,” girondind4ever quoted Maja as saying.

“Yes it’s my fourth goal in the last three matches. My fitness? It’s just work. Hard work always pays. I always continued to work with my teammates, and I hope that I will continue like that.”

Maja has tallied up 10 goals and three assists in 18 League 2 games this term.

Girondins de Bordeaux are placed second in League 2 with 32 points after 18 matches.

