Osimhen Best Player In Serie A On Current Form

Former Roma forward, Antonio Cassano has rated Victor Osimhen as the best player in Serie A on current form.

The Napoli forward is currently the top scorer in the Italian top-flight with 10 goals and two assists in 13 league appearances.

While Cassano stated that Osimhen is the best player in the Italian League presently, he believes that Inter Milan forward Latauro Martinez is the superior talent.

“If we talk about the state of form, obviously Osimhen is the best in the league,” Cassano told Napoli magazine.

“But in terms of absolute quality, the strongest is Lautaro Martinez. If I had to choose between the two, I’d take the Argentine who is very strong, has quality and moves well.”

Osimhen has racked up 11 goals and three assists in 16 games across all competitions for the Partonepei this season.

