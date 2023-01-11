Pulisic Facing Months Out With Injury

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is facing months out through injury, says head coach Graham Potter, Sky Sports reports.

Pulisic came off in the first half of Chelsea’s 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League with a knee problem.

Potter initially said Pulisic would miss a couple of weeks but, following further assessment, the time frame around his return has shifted quite sizeably.

However, there is positive news about Chelsea’s other striking options with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available for Thursday’s trip to Fulham.

Raheem Sterling’s situation is less clear – he was injured in the same league game against Man City – with Potter non-committal over the amount of time the forward will spend sidelines.

“Pierre is fine and he will be in the squad,” said Potter. “Christian is a couple of months we think. Raheem is less, hopefully less than that.”

Meanwhile, Portugal international, Joao Felix, is a timely arrival on loan from Atletico…